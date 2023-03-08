Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.27%

On March 07, 2023, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) opened at $1.60, lower -2.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Price fluctuations for CMRX have ranged from $1.27 to $5.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 49.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -141.80% at the time writing. With a float of $79.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.68, operating margin of -178.53, and the pretax margin is +509.11.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chimerix Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 62.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 5,686. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,230 shares at a rate of $1.76, taking the stock ownership to the 136,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.86, making the entire transaction worth $37,176. This insider now owns 40,000 shares in total.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.14) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +509.01 while generating a return on equity of 105.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7734, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9873. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6033 in the near term. At $1.6467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5067. The third support level lies at $1.4633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Key Stats

There are currently 88,274K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 142.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,820 K according to its annual income of 172,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 810 K and its income totaled -20,960 K.