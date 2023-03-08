CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is -60.12% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $0.298, down -4.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2988 and dropped to $0.2708 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, CNEY has traded in a range of $0.28-$2.91.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 96.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 386.70%. With a float of $30.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 150 employees.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of CN Energy Group. Inc. is 23.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 266.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6826, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6194. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2929 in the near term. At $0.3099, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3209. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2649, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2539. The third support level lies at $0.2369 if the price breaches the second support level.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.56 million has total of 42,417K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40,210 K in contrast with the sum of 2,230 K annual income.