Sana Meer

Compass Inc. (COMP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,421 M

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) stock priced at $3.40, down -1.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.57 and dropped to $3.29 before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. COMP’s price has ranged from $1.84 to $8.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 74.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.20%. With a float of $406.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $436.66 million.

In an organization with 3191 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 2,980. In this transaction President, Customer Success of this company sold 1,116 shares at a rate of $2.67, taking the stock ownership to the 604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s President, Customer Success sold 6,464 for $2.15, making the entire transaction worth $13,890. This insider now owns 604 shares in total.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Compass Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.97 million. That was better than the volume of 3.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc.’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 45.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.49. However, in the short run, Compass Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.52. Second resistance stands at $3.69. The third major resistance level sits at $3.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.96.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.30 billion, the company has a total of 432,155K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,421 M while annual income is -494,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,494 M while its latest quarter income was -154,200 K.

Newsletter

 

