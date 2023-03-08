ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is -19.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.513, plunging -2.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5199 and dropped to $0.4829 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Within the past 52 weeks, WISH’s price has moved between $0.44 and $2.58.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -12.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.40%. With a float of $580.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 886 workers is very important to gauge.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 40,058. In this transaction Former Chief Product Officer of this company sold 88,000 shares at a rate of $0.46, taking the stock ownership to the 90,622 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Former CEO & Director sold 550,000 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $481,250. This insider now owns 599,967 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.60% during the next five years compared to -6.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

The latest stats from [ContextLogic Inc., WISH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 34.43 million was superior to 33.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 8.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 198.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6133, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0597. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5351. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5503. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4763, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4611. The third support level lies at $0.4393 if the price breaches the second support level.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 323.47 million based on 677,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 571,000 K and income totals -384,000 K. The company made 123,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -110,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.