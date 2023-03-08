CTMX (CytomX Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 4.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $2.08, up 4.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.23 and dropped to $2.08 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has traded in a range of $1.17-$4.08.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -82.90%. With a float of $65.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.91 million.

The firm has a total of 174 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.61, operating margin of -120.42, and the pretax margin is -120.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 21,206. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 14,911 shares at a rate of $1.42, taking the stock ownership to the 290,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s EVP, Chief Development Officer sold 7,463 for $1.42, making the entire transaction worth $10,612. This insider now owns 62,690 shares in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -120.17 while generating a return on equity of -120.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CytomX Therapeutics Inc., CTMX], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 54.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.31. The third major resistance level sits at $2.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.94.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 144.09 million has total of 66,084K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 69,570 K in contrast with the sum of -83,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,920 K and last quarter income was -23,300 K.