CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) with a beta value of 1.53 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On March 07, 2023, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) opened at $33.41, lower -2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.72 and dropped to $32.39 before settling in for the closing price of $33.51. Price fluctuations for CVI have ranged from $16.14 to $41.26 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 12.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.90% at the time writing. With a float of $100.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1470 employees.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.9) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

Looking closely at CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.70. However, in the short run, CVR Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.42. Second resistance stands at $34.23. The third major resistance level sits at $34.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.76.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Key Stats

There are currently 100,530K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,896 M according to its annual income of 463,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,680 M and its income totaled 111,000 K.