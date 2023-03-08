D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,279 K

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) stock priced at $0.77, down -7.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.78 and dropped to $0.7216 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. QBTS’s price has ranged from $0.66 to $13.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -214.80%. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 190 workers is very important to gauge.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

The latest stats from [D-Wave Quantum Inc., QBTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 2.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7705. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8044. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8289. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7121, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6876. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6537.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 72.91 million, the company has a total of 111,506K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,279 K while annual income is 24,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,700 K while its latest quarter income was -13,050 K.