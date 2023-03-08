DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) kicked off at the price of $12.10: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On March 07, 2023, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) opened at $12.21, lower -0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.50 and dropped to $11.94 before settling in for the closing price of $12.14. Price fluctuations for DBRG have ranged from $10.39 to $30.66 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -14.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.00% at the time writing. With a float of $135.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.57, operating margin of -37.25, and the pretax margin is -35.63.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 209,471,664. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 34,911,944 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 79,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO bought 32,000 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $487,040. This insider now owns 386,423 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -15.13 while generating a return on equity of -9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Looking closely at DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.24. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.42. Second resistance stands at $12.74. The third major resistance level sits at $12.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.30.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

There are currently 160,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,145 M according to its annual income of -321,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 301,080 K and its income totaled -4,590 K.