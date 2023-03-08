Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.56 million

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) stock priced at $21.97, down -0.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.15 and dropped to $21.58 before settling in for the closing price of $22.13. LPG’s price has ranged from $9.35 to $22.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.10%. With a float of $33.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.09 million.

The firm has a total of 79 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Dorian LPG Ltd. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,336,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $22.28, taking the stock ownership to the 912,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $22.19, making the entire transaction worth $1,109,500. This insider now owns 972,000 shares in total.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 133.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dorian LPG Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dorian LPG Ltd., LPG], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s (LPG) raw stochastic average was set at 84.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.50. The third major resistance level sits at $22.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.14.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 882.18 million, the company has a total of 40,351K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 274,220 K while annual income is 71,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 103,320 K while its latest quarter income was 51,260 K.