DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) average volume reaches $1.30M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

March 06, 2023, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) trading session started at the price of $26.65, that was -3.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.98 and dropped to $25.81 before settling in for the closing price of $27.71. A 52-week range for DV has been $17.22 – $32.43.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.60%. With a float of $163.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 348 employees.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 8,079. In this transaction Global Chief Comm. Officer of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $26.93, taking the stock ownership to the 127,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,907 for $27.81, making the entire transaction worth $164,262. This insider now owns 54,092 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Looking closely at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV), its last 5-days average volume was 2.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 52.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.37. However, in the short run, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.22. Second resistance stands at $27.68. The third major resistance level sits at $28.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.88.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

There are 165,537K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.34 billion. As of now, sales total 332,740 K while income totals 29,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 112,250 K while its last quarter net income were 10,330 K.