Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is expecting -0.54% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 07, 2023, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) opened at $13.14, lower -0.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.195 and dropped to $12.965 before settling in for the closing price of $13.13. Price fluctuations for DX have ranged from $10.60 to $17.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -1.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.20% at the time writing. With a float of $45.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 29,025. In this transaction CEO and Co-CIO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $11.61, taking the stock ownership to the 402,634 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s CEO and Co-CIO bought 12,000 for $10.92, making the entire transaction worth $130,998. This insider now owns 400,134 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.17. This company achieved a return on equity of 17.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Looking closely at Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 54.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.26. However, in the short run, Dynex Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.14. Second resistance stands at $13.28. The third major resistance level sits at $13.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.68.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

There are currently 53,836K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 689.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 86,700 K according to its annual income of 143,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,530 K and its income totaled 43,290 K.