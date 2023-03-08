Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) volume exceeds 1.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $0.52, up 33.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.848 and dropped to $0.5093 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Over the past 52 weeks, EFOI has traded in a range of $0.28-$3.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -20.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.50%. With a float of $8.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.21, operating margin of -88.47, and the pretax margin is -79.95.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Focus Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -79.94 while generating a return on equity of -150.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Focus Inc.’s (EFOI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57

Technical Analysis of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Looking closely at Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Energy Focus Inc.’s (EFOI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5556, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7259. However, in the short run, Energy Focus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8415. Second resistance stands at $1.0141. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1802. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5028, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1641.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.08 million has total of 9,577K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,870 K in contrast with the sum of -7,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,760 K and last quarter income was -2,660 K.