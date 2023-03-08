EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) average volume reaches $569.66K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On March 07, 2023, EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) opened at $19.65, lower -0.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.78 and dropped to $19.46 before settling in for the closing price of $19.74. Price fluctuations for ESMT have ranged from $15.01 to $22.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 319.80% at the time writing. With a float of $153.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 971 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.25, operating margin of +5.42, and the pretax margin is +6.38.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EngageSmart Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 16,598,491. In this transaction Director of this company sold 912,381 shares at a rate of $18.19, taking the stock ownership to the 90,271,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 912,381 for $18.19, making the entire transaction worth $16,598,491. This insider now owns 90,271,540 shares in total.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.78 while generating a return on equity of 2.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 319.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT)

Looking closely at EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, EngageSmart Inc.’s (ESMT) raw stochastic average was set at 66.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.11. However, in the short run, EngageSmart Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.75. Second resistance stands at $19.93. The third major resistance level sits at $20.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.11.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Key Stats

There are currently 166,189K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 303,920 K according to its annual income of 20,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 83,900 K and its income totaled 4,890 K.