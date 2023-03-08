EOG (EOG Resources Inc.) dropped -0.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $121.00, down -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.52 and dropped to $118.915 before settling in for the closing price of $121.77. Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has traded in a range of $89.96-$149.10.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.50%. With a float of $585.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $587.72 million.

The firm has a total of 2850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.73, operating margin of +47.45, and the pretax margin is +33.44.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of EOG Resources Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 2,609,854. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $130.49, taking the stock ownership to the 170,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s President & COO sold 5,455 for $141.68, making the entire transaction worth $772,876. This insider now owns 151,917 shares in total.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.73) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +26.20 while generating a return on equity of 33.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.23% during the next five years compared to 82.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at EOG Resources Inc.’s (EOG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [EOG Resources Inc., EOG], we can find that recorded value of 4.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.98.

During the past 100 days, EOG Resources Inc.’s (EOG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $121.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $123.05. The third major resistance level sits at $124.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $116.77.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 70.50 billion has total of 587,724K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,702 M in contrast with the sum of 7,759 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,719 M and last quarter income was 2,277 M.