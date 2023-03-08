Euronav NV (EURN) is 12.40% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) stock priced at $18.36, down -0.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.48 and dropped to $18.00 before settling in for the closing price of $18.50. EURN’s price has ranged from $9.78 to $21.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 124.00%. With a float of $87.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 63.05%, while institutional ownership is 31.03%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Euronav NV’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.95. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.61. Second resistance stands at $18.79. The third major resistance level sits at $19.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.83. The third support level lies at $17.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.72 billion, the company has a total of 201,680K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 965,970 K while annual income is 202,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 368,070 K while its latest quarter income was 234,720 K.