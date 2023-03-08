Evergy Inc. (EVRG) volume exceeds 1.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 07, 2023, Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) opened at $59.42, lower -1.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.79 and dropped to $58.18 before settling in for the closing price of $59.22. Price fluctuations for EVRG have ranged from $54.12 to $73.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 17.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $229.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4512 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.06, operating margin of +22.26, and the pretax margin is +13.74.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Evergy Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 28,003. In this transaction Director of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $70.01, taking the stock ownership to the 480 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $69.98, making the entire transaction worth $27,992. This insider now owns 880 shares in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.88) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +12.85 while generating a return on equity of 8.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.43% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evergy Inc. (EVRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Evergy Inc.’s (EVRG) raw stochastic average was set at 37.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.39 in the near term. At $60.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.17.

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) Key Stats

There are currently 229,568K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,859 M according to its annual income of 752,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,280 M and its income totaled 7,500 K.