Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.5 million

On March 07, 2023, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) opened at $66.72, lower -1.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.78 and dropped to $65.97 before settling in for the closing price of $67.03. Price fluctuations for EXAS have ranged from $29.27 to $76.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.70% at the time writing. With a float of $176.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.60 million.

The firm has a total of 6300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.77, operating margin of -29.79, and the pretax margin is -30.35.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 325,000. In this transaction General Manager, Screening of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 3,628 for $62.01, making the entire transaction worth $224,972. This insider now owns 22,703 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.08) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -29.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS], we can find that recorded value of 2.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.42. The third major resistance level sits at $69.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.63.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

There are currently 178,217K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,084 M according to its annual income of -623,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 553,000 K and its income totaled -127,750 K.