Ford Motor Company (F) 20 Days SMA touches 1.88%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock priced at $12.94, down -1.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.98 and dropped to $12.78 before settling in for the closing price of $12.98. F’s price has ranged from $10.10 to $16.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -111.10%. With a float of $3.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.00 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 173000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.88, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,027,840. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 79,921 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,638,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Vice President, CFO sold 29,821 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $389,623. This insider now owns 443,683 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.66% during the next five years compared to -17.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ford Motor Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Looking closely at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), its last 5-days average volume was 68.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 64.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 51.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.15. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.95. Second resistance stands at $13.06. The third major resistance level sits at $13.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.55.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 49.07 billion, the company has a total of 3,986,182K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 158,057 M while annual income is -1,981 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 43,999 M while its latest quarter income was 1,289 M.