Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 498,000 K

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) stock priced at $15.62, down -0.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.894 and dropped to $15.43 before settling in for the closing price of $15.59. FRSH’s price has ranged from $10.51 to $21.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.69, operating margin of -46.86, and the pretax margin is -44.34.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 5,115,982. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 333,333 shares at a rate of $15.35, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 333,333 for $14.64, making the entire transaction worth $4,879,995. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -46.61 while generating a return on equity of -20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freshworks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 57.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.79 in the near term. At $16.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.86.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.27 billion, the company has a total of 290,233K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 498,000 K while annual income is -232,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,170 K while its latest quarter income was -55,480 K.