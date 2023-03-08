Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) last year’s performance of 2.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 07, 2023, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) opened at $11.54, higher 2.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.805 and dropped to $11.43 before settling in for the closing price of $11.47. Price fluctuations for ULCC have ranged from $8.19 to $15.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.80% at the time writing. With a float of $215.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.53, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 349,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $11.64, taking the stock ownership to the 303,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s VP & CAO sold 6,500 for $11.55, making the entire transaction worth $75,075. This insider now owns 2,029 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Looking closely at Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.59. However, in the short run, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.91. Second resistance stands at $12.04. The third major resistance level sits at $12.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.16.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

There are currently 218,060K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,326 M according to its annual income of -37,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 906,000 K and its income totaled 40,000 K.