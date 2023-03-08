Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is expecting -12.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) stock priced at $16.90, down -3.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.90 and dropped to $16.31 before settling in for the closing price of $16.98. FULT’s price has ranged from $13.67 to $18.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.00%. With a float of $165.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3300 employees.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Fulton Financial Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 49,921. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,910 shares at a rate of $17.16, taking the stock ownership to the 8,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director sold 6,799 for $16.57, making the entire transaction worth $112,653. This insider now owns 14,393 shares in total.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.28 while generating a return on equity of 10.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fulton Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Looking closely at Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Fulton Financial Corporation’s (FULT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.56. However, in the short run, Fulton Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.73. Second resistance stands at $17.11. The third major resistance level sits at $17.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.55.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.72 billion, the company has a total of 166,962K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,092 M while annual income is 286,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 322,170 K while its latest quarter income was 81,830 K.