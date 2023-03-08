Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Genmab A/S (GMAB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,067 M

Analyst Insights

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $36.25, down -1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.34 and dropped to $35.755 before settling in for the closing price of $36.46. Over the past 52 weeks, GMAB has traded in a range of $26.19-$47.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.70%. With a float of $650.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1660 workers is very important to gauge.

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.65) by -$1.12. This company achieved a net margin of +35.46 while generating a return on equity of 14.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.00% during the next five years compared to -38.91% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genmab A/S (GMAB)

The latest stats from [Genmab A/S, GMAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was inferior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 5.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.54. The third major resistance level sits at $36.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.61 billion has total of 659,616K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,067 M in contrast with the sum of 781,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 741,970 K and last quarter income was 92,040 K.



 

