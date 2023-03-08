Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.85%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.35, plunging -2.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Within the past 52 weeks, DNA’s price has moved between $1.29 and $4.91.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.20%. With a float of $1.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.63 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 641 employees.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 9,736. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,326 shares at a rate of $1.33, taking the stock ownership to the 164,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s insider sold 100,000 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $139,400. This insider now owns 12,594,680 shares in total.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) saw its 5-day average volume 26.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 20.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7138, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4709. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3967 in the near term. At $1.4333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2933. The third support level lies at $1.2567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.51 billion based on 1,939,980K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 313,840 K and income totals -1,830 M. The company made 66,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -669,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.