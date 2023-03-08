Grindr Inc. (GRND) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 46,555 K

On March 07, 2023, Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) opened at $6.14, lower -6.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.13 and dropped to $6.10 before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Price fluctuations for GRND have ranged from $4.50 to $71.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 138.70% at the time writing. With a float of $17.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 183 workers is very important to gauge.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grindr Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 660,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 110,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,360,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $5.93, making the entire transaction worth $296,500. This insider now owns 5,250,000 shares in total.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 9.82.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grindr Inc. (GRND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05

Technical Analysis of Grindr Inc. (GRND)

The latest stats from [Grindr Inc., GRND] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) raw stochastic average was set at 3.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 235.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.69. The third major resistance level sits at $8.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.17.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Key Stats

There are currently 173,524K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 145,833 K according to its annual income of 23,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 46,555 K and its income totaled -4,309 K.