Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Grindr Inc. (GRND) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 46,555 K

Analyst Insights

On March 07, 2023, Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) opened at $6.14, lower -6.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.13 and dropped to $6.10 before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Price fluctuations for GRND have ranged from $4.50 to $71.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 138.70% at the time writing. With a float of $17.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 183 workers is very important to gauge.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grindr Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 660,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 110,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,360,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $5.93, making the entire transaction worth $296,500. This insider now owns 5,250,000 shares in total.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 9.82.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grindr Inc. (GRND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05

Technical Analysis of Grindr Inc. (GRND)

The latest stats from [Grindr Inc., GRND] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) raw stochastic average was set at 3.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 235.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.69. The third major resistance level sits at $8.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.17.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Key Stats

There are currently 173,524K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 145,833 K according to its annual income of 23,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 46,555 K and its income totaled -4,309 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$1.62M in average volume shows that Incyte Corporation (INCY) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $75.89, down -1.94% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Recent developments with MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.01 cents.

Steve Mayer -
MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.84, plunging -0.18% from the previous trading...
Read more

Audacy Inc. (AUD) posted a -21.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
March 07, 2023, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) trading session started at the price of $0.18, that was -3.43% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.