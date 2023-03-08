Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) kicked off at the price of $12.67: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock priced at $13.05, down -2.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.15 and dropped to $12.59 before settling in for the closing price of $13.04. GGAL’s price has ranged from $5.72 to $14.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 57.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.90%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9275 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.95 while generating a return on equity of 13.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 78.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.02 in the near term. At $13.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.90.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.78 billion, the company has a total of 147,470K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,111 M while annual income is 326,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,028 M while its latest quarter income was 82,870 K.