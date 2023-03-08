Search
Shaun Noe
Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is expecting 23.72% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $75.62, up 5.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.10 and dropped to $73.44 before settling in for the closing price of $71.52. Over the past 52 weeks, GWRE has traded in a range of $52.08-$97.32.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -171.30%. With a float of $81.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.32 million.

The firm has a total of 3376 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.34, operating margin of -24.17, and the pretax margin is -28.27.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 13,509. In this transaction Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns of this company sold 192 shares at a rate of $70.36, taking the stock ownership to the 37,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s President & COO sold 9,547 for $70.00, making the entire transaction worth $668,290. This insider now owns 57,915 shares in total.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -22.20 while generating a return on equity of -12.04.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -171.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guidewire Software Inc., GWRE], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) raw stochastic average was set at 86.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.56. The third major resistance level sits at $79.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.03.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.02 billion has total of 81,876K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 812,610 K in contrast with the sum of -180,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 195,280 K and last quarter income was -69,320 K.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.12%

Sana Meer -
Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $179.60, plunging -2.71% from the previous...
Read more

SFL (SFL Corporation Ltd.) dropped -1.45 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
March 07, 2023, SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) trading session started at the price of $10.35, that was -1.45% drop from the session before....
Read more

2.35% volatility in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
On March 07, 2023, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) opened at $91.60, lower -1.94% from the last session. During the day,...
Read more

