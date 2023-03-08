H World Group Limited (HTHT) last year’s performance of 23.90% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $52.00, plunging -0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.20 and dropped to $51.22 before settling in for the closing price of $52.01. Within the past 52 weeks, HTHT’s price has moved between $21.84 and $53.52.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 14.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 80.10%. With a float of $199.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.76, operating margin of -5.34, and the pretax margin is -3.19.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Lodging industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of H World Group Limited is 56.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.69) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -3.64 while generating a return on equity of -4.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.05% during the next five years compared to -15.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

H World Group Limited (HTHT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 988.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

Looking closely at H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) raw stochastic average was set at 94.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.69. However, in the short run, H World Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.29. Second resistance stands at $52.74. The third major resistance level sits at $53.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.33.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.21 billion based on 325,597K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,006 M and income totals -73,000 K. The company made 575,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -101,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.