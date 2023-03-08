HCM (HUTCHMED (China) Limited) dropped -2.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 07, 2023, HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) opened at $16.70, lower -2.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.97 and dropped to $15.96 before settling in for the closing price of $16.99. Price fluctuations for HCM have ranged from $7.39 to $21.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -73.50% at the time writing. With a float of $88.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2025 employees.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HUTCHMED (China) Limited is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 24.00%.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13

Technical Analysis of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)

Looking closely at HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s (HCM) raw stochastic average was set at 65.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.81. However, in the short run, HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.01. Second resistance stands at $17.50. The third major resistance level sits at $18.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.99.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Key Stats

There are currently 172,955K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 426,410 K according to its annual income of -360,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,806 K and its income totaled -61,254 K.