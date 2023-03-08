Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is expecting -13.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 07, 2023, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) opened at $44.56, lower -2.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.88 and dropped to $43.535 before settling in for the closing price of $44.72. Price fluctuations for HP have ranged from $34.41 to $54.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.50% at the time writing. With a float of $101.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.25 million.

The firm has a total of 8000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helmerich & Payne Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 525,240. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,500 shares at a rate of $50.02, taking the stock ownership to the 24,470 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 12,000 for $52.51, making the entire transaction worth $630,120. This insider now owns 412,778 shares in total.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Helmerich & Payne Inc., HP], we can find that recorded value of 1.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s (HP) raw stochastic average was set at 28.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.38. The third major resistance level sits at $45.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.84.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) Key Stats

There are currently 104,488K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,059 M according to its annual income of 6,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 719,640 K and its income totaled 97,150 K.