indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) last year’s performance of 41.21% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 06, 2023, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) opened at $11.05, lower -2.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.095 and dropped to $10.73 before settling in for the closing price of $11.00. Price fluctuations for INDI have ranged from $5.07 to $11.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.40% at the time writing. With a float of $82.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.78, operating margin of -102.18, and the pretax margin is -54.36.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 315,900. In this transaction CFO and EVP of Strategy of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $10.53, taking the stock ownership to the 1,304,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 50,000 for $10.35, making the entire transaction worth $517,500. This insider now owns 66,376 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.45 while generating a return on equity of -15.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.86 million, its volume of 2.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 93.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.99 in the near term. At $11.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.26.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

There are currently 145,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,800 K according to its annual income of -49,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,030 K and its income totaled -18,240 K.