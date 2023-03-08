Investors finally get a glimpse of Dollar General Corporation (DG) volume hitting the figure of 1.72 million.

On March 07, 2023, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) opened at $220.40, lower -0.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $222.21 and dropped to $218.23 before settling in for the closing price of $219.32. Price fluctuations for DG have ranged from $183.25 to $262.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.20% at the time writing. With a float of $222.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.53 million.

In an organization with 163000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of +9.42, and the pretax margin is +8.95.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 475,913. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,951 shares at a rate of $243.93, taking the stock ownership to the 38,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s EVP & Chief Information Ofc sold 10,000 for $240.49, making the entire transaction worth $2,404,911. This insider now owns 22,980 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.53) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +7.01 while generating a return on equity of 37.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.78% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dollar General Corporation (DG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 997.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.29, a number that is poised to hit 2.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.35.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $232.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $240.43. However, in the short run, Dollar General Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $221.59. Second resistance stands at $223.89. The third major resistance level sits at $225.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $217.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $215.93. The third support level lies at $213.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

There are currently 223,575K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,220 M according to its annual income of 2,399 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,465 M and its income totaled 526,170 K.