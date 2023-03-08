Investors finally get a glimpse of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) volume hitting the figure of 0.93 million.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $140.55, plunging -1.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $140.94 and dropped to $137.20 before settling in for the closing price of $140.33. Within the past 52 weeks, DGX’s price has moved between $120.40 and $158.34.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 6.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.60%. With a float of $110.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

In an organization with 40000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.87, operating margin of +16.41, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 100,832. In this transaction SVP, Regional Businesses of this company sold 717 shares at a rate of $140.63, taking the stock ownership to the 67,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 593 for $138.54, making the entire transaction worth $82,154. This insider now owns 38,527 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.91) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 15.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.74% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.62 million. That was better than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 43.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.27. However, in the short run, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $140.04. Second resistance stands at $142.36. The third major resistance level sits at $143.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.88. The third support level lies at $132.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.21 billion based on 111,323K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,883 M and income totals 946,000 K. The company made 2,333 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 101,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.