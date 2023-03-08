Investors finally get a glimpse of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) volume hitting the figure of 0.97 million.

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) stock priced at $2.93, down -4.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.04 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. WDH’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $3.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -105.40%. With a float of $306.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2936 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.11, operating margin of -58.11, and the pretax margin is -55.99.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Waterdrop Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -49.10 while generating a return on equity of -43.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Waterdrop Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Waterdrop Inc.’s (WDH) raw stochastic average was set at 79.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.00 in the near term. At $3.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. The third support level lies at $2.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.12 billion, the company has a total of 3,941,265K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 503,080 K while annual income is -247,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 108,550 K while its latest quarter income was 23,840 K.