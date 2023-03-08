Investors must take note of EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) performance last week, which was -1.83%.

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) stock priced at $11.52, down -4.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.80 and dropped to $11.03 before settling in for the closing price of $11.75. EH’s price has ranged from $3.32 to $17.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -247.50%. With a float of $36.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.37 million.

In an organization with 326 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of EHang Holdings Limited is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are EHang Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 117.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) raw stochastic average was set at 54.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 149.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.91. However, in the short run, EHang Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.70. Second resistance stands at $12.14. The third major resistance level sits at $12.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.60. The third support level lies at $10.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 633.37 million, the company has a total of 56,930K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,910 K while annual income is -49,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,160 K while its latest quarter income was -10,700 K.