Investors must take note of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) performance last week, which was -2.93%.

On March 07, 2023, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) opened at $3.65, lower -0.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.70 and dropped to $3.63 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. Price fluctuations for SB have ranged from $2.35 to $5.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 18.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.70% at the time writing. With a float of $70.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 790 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.05, operating margin of +53.82, and the pretax margin is +49.34.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Safe Bulkers Inc. is 67.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +49.34 while generating a return on equity of 23.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 27.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) raw stochastic average was set at 84.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.68 in the near term. At $3.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. The third support level lies at $3.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Key Stats

There are currently 121,641K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 429.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 349,720 K according to its annual income of 172,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 86,660 K and its income totaled 34,870 K.