Investors must take note of Westwater Resources Inc.’s (WWR) performance last week, which was 18.87%.

On March 07, 2023, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) opened at $0.99, higher 12.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $0.97 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Price fluctuations for WWR have ranged from $0.77 to $2.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.70% at the time writing. With a float of $47.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15 employees.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Westwater Resources Inc. is 2.11%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 176,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $1.18, taking the stock ownership to the 249,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.18, making the entire transaction worth $5,883. This insider now owns 176,476 shares in total.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2017, the company posted -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 69.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Westwater Resources Inc.’s (WWR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9743, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1376. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1567 in the near term. At $1.2233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9033. The third support level lies at $0.8367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Key Stats

There are currently 48,067K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -16,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,453 K.