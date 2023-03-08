KB Home (KBH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,904 M

On March 07, 2023, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) opened at $35.27, higher 0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.65 and dropped to $34.92 before settling in for the closing price of $34.99. Price fluctuations for KBH have ranged from $24.78 to $40.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.40% at the time writing. With a float of $76.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2366 workers is very important to gauge.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KB Home is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 856,684. In this transaction EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. of this company sold 29,777 shares at a rate of $28.77, taking the stock ownership to the 143,363 shares.

KB Home (KBH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.86) by -$0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.52% during the next five years compared to 37.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KB Home (KBH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

The latest stats from [KB Home, KBH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.33 million was inferior to 1.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, KB Home’s (KBH) raw stochastic average was set at 61.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.95. The third major resistance level sits at $36.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.06.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Key Stats

There are currently 83,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,904 M according to its annual income of 816,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,940 M and its income totaled 216,410 K.