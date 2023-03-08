Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) with a beta value of 1.09 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $159.99, plunging -0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.675 and dropped to $157.33 before settling in for the closing price of $159.36. Within the past 52 weeks, KEYS’s price has moved between $127.93 and $189.45.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.20%. With a float of $177.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.00 million.

The firm has a total of 15000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Keysight Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 89,110. In this transaction SVP of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $178.22, taking the stock ownership to the 26,669 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 18,069 for $170.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,071,730. This insider now owns 275,209 shares in total.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.21% during the next five years compared to 61.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Keysight Technologies Inc., KEYS], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.53.

During the past 100 days, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s (KEYS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $163.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $160.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $162.02. The third major resistance level sits at $163.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $155.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $153.32.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.77 billion based on 178,344K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,420 M and income totals 1,124 M. The company made 1,381 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 260,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.