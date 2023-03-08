Search
Sana Meer
Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) soared 3.47 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $0.1409, up 3.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1588 and dropped to $0.1409 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, KRBP has traded in a range of $0.14-$0.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.70%. With a float of $15.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 59 workers is very important to gauge.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.70%.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -133.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s (KRBP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP)

The latest stats from [Kiromic BioPharma Inc., KRBP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.87 million was superior to 2.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s (KRBP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1877, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3087. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1622. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1695. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1801. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1443, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1337. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1264.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.00 million has total of 20,505K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -25,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -11,860 K.

