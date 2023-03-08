KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.21%

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.20, plunging -4.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Within the past 52 weeks, KULR’s price has moved between $1.02 and $2.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 222.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -328.00%. With a float of $74.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.57 million.

In an organization with 52 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.52, operating margin of -477.17, and the pretax margin is -493.65.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -493.65 while generating a return on equity of -105.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 47.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was better than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 10.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2458, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4592. However, in the short run, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2267. Second resistance stands at $1.3033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0633. The third support level lies at $0.9867 if the price breaches the second support level.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 136.90 million based on 107,347K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,410 K and income totals -11,910 K. The company made 1,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.