Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is 10.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 07, 2023, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) opened at $15.44, lower -1.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.675 and dropped to $15.18 before settling in for the closing price of $15.50. Price fluctuations for KD have ranged from $7.93 to $17.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.20% at the time writing. With a float of $202.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.00 million.

In an organization with 90000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 218,812. In this transaction Group President of this company bought 23,800 shares at a rate of $9.19, taking the stock ownership to the 651,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 109,000 for $9.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,153. This insider now owns 1,191,833 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.81) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.84, a number that is poised to hit -1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 78.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.21. However, in the short run, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.54. Second resistance stands at $15.85. The third major resistance level sits at $16.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.86. The third support level lies at $14.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

There are currently 227,505K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,657 M according to its annual income of -2,319 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,303 M and its income totaled -106,000 K.