Last month’s performance of 1.05% for Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) stock priced at $73.75, up 0.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.795 and dropped to $73.30 before settling in for the closing price of $73.89. ITGR’s price has ranged from $50.05 to $88.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -30.00%. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.67, operating margin of +9.85, and the pretax margin is +5.51.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 247,790. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $61.95, taking the stock ownership to the 122,378 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 7,018 for $74.06, making the entire transaction worth $519,746. This insider now owns 49,544 shares in total.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.74 while generating a return on equity of 4.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 5.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Integer Holdings Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Integer Holdings Corporation’s (ITGR) raw stochastic average was set at 88.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.94 in the near term. At $75.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.63. The third support level lies at $71.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.44 billion, the company has a total of 33,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,376 M while annual income is 66,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 372,420 K while its latest quarter income was 18,120 K.