Last month’s performance of -1.43% for Sysco Corporation (SYY) is certainly impressive

On March 07, 2023, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) opened at $76.40, lower -0.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.57 and dropped to $75.4721 before settling in for the closing price of $76.35. Price fluctuations for SYY have ranged from $70.61 to $91.53 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 159.00% at the time writing. With a float of $506.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.61 million.

In an organization with 71000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 190,696. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,469 shares at a rate of $77.24, taking the stock ownership to the 11,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s EVP sold 12,000 for $85.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,020,000. This insider now owns 40,931 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 159.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.94% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sysco Corporation (SYY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 210.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 28.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.04. However, in the short run, Sysco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.30. Second resistance stands at $76.99. The third major resistance level sits at $77.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.79. The third support level lies at $74.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

There are currently 507,604K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 68,636 M according to its annual income of 1,359 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,594 M and its income totaled 141,220 K.