Last month’s performance of -13.56% for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is certainly impressive

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $316.24, down -1.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $320.554 and dropped to $310.535 before settling in for the closing price of $316.32. Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has traded in a range of $291.00-$426.44.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 10.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.50%. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +16.50, and the pretax margin is +12.63.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 1,011,840. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,333 shares at a rate of $303.58, taking the stock ownership to the 3,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain Services sold 75 for $347.07, making the entire transaction worth $26,030. This insider now owns 2,846 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.97) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +9.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.10% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.66.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 19.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $341.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $360.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $317.42 in the near term. At $324.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $327.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $307.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $303.96. The third support level lies at $297.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.03 billion has total of 35,420K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,537 M in contrast with the sum of 452,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,392 M and last quarter income was 158,300 K.