Last month’s performance of -21.52% for Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is certainly impressive

On March 07, 2023, Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) opened at $8.01, lower -6.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.01 and dropped to $7.495 before settling in for the closing price of $8.05. Price fluctuations for ONL have ranged from $7.94 to $18.21 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $53.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.63 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.09, operating margin of +23.29, and the pretax margin is -59.33.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orion Office REIT Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.78. This company achieved a net margin of -59.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s (ONL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.89. However, in the short run, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.88. Second resistance stands at $8.20. The third major resistance level sits at $8.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.17. The third support level lies at $6.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Key Stats

There are currently 56,635K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 432.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 79,730 K according to its annual income of -47,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 51,770 K and its income totaled -53,050 K.