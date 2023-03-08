Last month’s performance of -3.21% for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is certainly impressive

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $98.50, down -0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.15 and dropped to $97.965 before settling in for the closing price of $98.40. Over the past 52 weeks, GRMN has traded in a range of $76.37-$121.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 9.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.00%. With a float of $153.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.75, operating margin of +21.15, and the pretax margin is +21.91.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Garmin Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 446,180. In this transaction VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM of this company sold 4,536 shares at a rate of $98.36, taking the stock ownership to the 9,023 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 3,991 for $98.50, making the entire transaction worth $393,114. This insider now owns 47,050 shares in total.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.14) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +20.03 while generating a return on equity of 15.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 6.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

The latest stats from [Garmin Ltd., GRMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.65. The third major resistance level sits at $100.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.28. The third support level lies at $96.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.60 billion has total of 191,359K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,860 M in contrast with the sum of 973,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,306 M and last quarter income was 293,270 K.