Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Lilium N.V. (LILM) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) stock priced at $0.98, down -3.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.9301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. LILM’s price has ranged from $0.92 to $5.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.40%. With a float of $150.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.90 million.

The firm has a total of 964 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 59.58%, while institutional ownership is 14.36%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lilium N.V., LILM], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1786, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9597. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9968. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0434. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9169, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8836. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8370.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 377.17 million, the company has a total of 368,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60 K while annual income is -486,290 K.