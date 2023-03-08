Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) to new highs

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $17.61, down -1.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.62 and dropped to $17.295 before settling in for the closing price of $17.57. Over the past 52 weeks, REZI has traded in a range of $14.95-$27.07.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.50%. With a float of $143.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of +10.31, and the pretax margin is +6.56.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Resideo Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 131,475. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $17.53, taking the stock ownership to the 441,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,458 for $18.78, making the entire transaction worth $64,941. This insider now owns 47,731 shares in total.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +4.44 while generating a return on equity of 11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Resideo Technologies Inc.’s (REZI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Looking closely at Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s (REZI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.73. However, in the short run, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.55. Second resistance stands at $17.75. The third major resistance level sits at $17.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.90.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.54 billion has total of 146,616K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,370 M in contrast with the sum of 283,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,560 M and last quarter income was 39,000 K.