Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) to new highs

On March 07, 2023, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) opened at $114.28, lower -2.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.91 and dropped to $110.68 before settling in for the closing price of $114.36. Price fluctuations for SYNA have ranged from $81.13 to $239.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 204.40% at the time writing. With a float of $39.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.80 million.

The firm has a total of 1775 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.99, operating margin of +21.52, and the pretax margin is +18.42.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Synaptics Incorporated is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 161,136. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,350 shares at a rate of $119.36, taking the stock ownership to the 34,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s insider sold 4,000 for $102.80, making the entire transaction worth $411,200. This insider now owns 38,641 shares in total.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.34) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 204.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Synaptics Incorporated, SYNA], we can find that recorded value of 0.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.02.

During the past 100 days, Synaptics Incorporated’s (SYNA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $113.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $116.49. The third major resistance level sits at $118.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $105.38.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Key Stats

There are currently 39,396K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,740 M according to its annual income of 257,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 353,100 K and its income totaled 22,000 K.