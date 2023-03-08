Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) to new highs

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.80, plunging -1.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.88 and dropped to $18.2215 before settling in for the closing price of $18.84. Within the past 52 weeks, TWST’s price has moved between $17.72 and $58.76.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 80.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.30%. With a float of $56.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.44 million.

The firm has a total of 989 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 45,820. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,732 shares at a rate of $26.45, taking the stock ownership to the 11,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,732 for $26.45, making the entire transaction worth $45,820. This insider now owns 11,616 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.13) by $0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Twist Bioscience Corporation, TWST], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 3.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.20. The third major resistance level sits at $19.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.54.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.02 billion based on 56,858K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 203,570 K and income totals -217,860 K. The company made 54,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.